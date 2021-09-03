Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.
NYSE:GCO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Genesco has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $863.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.24.
Several research firms recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.