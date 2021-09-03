Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

NYSE:GCO opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Genesco has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $863.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Several research firms recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

