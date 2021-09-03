Geneva Partners LLC Buys 7,901 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.50. 350,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

