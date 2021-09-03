Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.02. 11,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average is $304.91. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.