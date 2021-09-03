Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $67.85. 65,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.