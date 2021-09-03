Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EOG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $67.85. 65,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
