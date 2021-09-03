Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 2.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

MNST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,402. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

