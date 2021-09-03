Geneva Partners LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 45,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,657. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

