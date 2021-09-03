GeoCoin (GEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $512.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $512.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.67 or 0.00428474 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,862.48 or 0.99991765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073856 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

