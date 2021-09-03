George Frederick Fink Buys 30,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares in the company, valued at C$11,144,937.04.
PNE opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.