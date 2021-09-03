George Frederick Fink Buys 30,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,712,632 shares in the company, valued at C$11,144,937.04.

PNE opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

