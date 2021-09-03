Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $37.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.74 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%.

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 14,922.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 53,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

