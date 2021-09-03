Ghost Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $235,002.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $235,002.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00124584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00794259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

