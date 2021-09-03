Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GLBZ remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

