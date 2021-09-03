Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $28.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.93 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE GMRE remained flat at $$15.89 on Friday. 199,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 511,496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

