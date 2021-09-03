Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 130.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SELF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 67,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,975. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

