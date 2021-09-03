Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

