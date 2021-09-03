Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,386. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

