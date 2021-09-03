GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

