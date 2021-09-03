Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

