Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

