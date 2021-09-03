Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $1,498,900.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00.

GSHD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $149.56. 56,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,166. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

