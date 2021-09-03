Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.50, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $197,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,082 shares of company stock worth $48,894,550 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.