Governor DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $107,591.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003138 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $107,591.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00140737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00165133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.90 or 0.07858113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.18 or 0.99747719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00816102 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,867 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.