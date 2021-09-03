Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

