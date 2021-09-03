Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Reduced by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 2.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

