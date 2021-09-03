Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

