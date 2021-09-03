Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €23.18 ($27.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.93 and a 200-day moving average of €22.35. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.