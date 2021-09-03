Graphlinq Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $646,227.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $646,227.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.96 or 0.00789916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046544 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.