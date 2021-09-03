Graviton (GTON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $98,033.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Graviton has a total market cap of $42.12 million and $98,033.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $11.60 or 0.00023117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00155509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.37 or 0.07792036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,197.74 or 1.00001336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00815194 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

