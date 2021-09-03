Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $239.90.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.