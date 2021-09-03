Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
