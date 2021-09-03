Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

