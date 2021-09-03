Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

