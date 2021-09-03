GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

