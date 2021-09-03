Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,085.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,085 ($40.31) and last traded at GBX 3,043 ($39.76), with a volume of 15548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,042 ($39.74).

GRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,807.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,497.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.