Gregory Kuenzel ACA Purchases 500,000 Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
LON EEE opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60. Empire Metals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.74 ($0.07).
Empire Metals Company Profile
