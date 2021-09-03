Gregory Kuenzel ACA Purchases 500,000 Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

LON EEE opened at GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.60. Empire Metals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.74 ($0.07).

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

