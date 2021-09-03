Growth DeFi Market Cap Tops $5.75 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $38,184.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $13.06 or 0.00026305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00793155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,166 coins and its circulating supply is 440,376 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

