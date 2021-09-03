GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $271.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,507.25 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock valued at $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.