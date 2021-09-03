GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,119 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

