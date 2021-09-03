GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $568,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of National CineMedia worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 25.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

