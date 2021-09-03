GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.