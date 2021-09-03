GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,412 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $159.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.49.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

