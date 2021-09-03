GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of VOXX International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 99.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $261.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

