Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.