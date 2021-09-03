Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE GGM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 83,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

