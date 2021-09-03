Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
