GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $55.73 million and $6.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,537,433 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.