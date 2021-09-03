Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

