Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $776,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adient were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adient by 2,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adient by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adient by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.27. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.