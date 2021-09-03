Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $910,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Novanta were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 50,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

