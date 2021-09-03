Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $2,789,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The AZEK by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -540.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

