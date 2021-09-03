Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.