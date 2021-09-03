Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,000 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ternium were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ternium by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

